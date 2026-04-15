The Sikkim State Lottery remains one of the most anticipated government-run events in the region, offering residents and participants a chance at life-changing prizes. Among its weekly schedule, the Dear Regal Wednesday draw stands out for its high stakes and significant first prize. Dear Regal Wednesday is a weekly lottery conducted by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery of today

The 6:00 PM draw (Dear Regal Wednesday lottery) is part of the "Dear" series, which is widely popular across India due to its transparent operations and government backing. The Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery features a tiered prize system designed to reward thousands of participants in every draw. The current prize structure for the Dear Regal Wednesday includes a first prize of INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of April 15, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Regal Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

Sikkim lottery results will be published on the official websites after the 6 PM draw is completed. Those taking part in the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the online telecast of the Sikkim lottery, which has been provided above. The live streaming will provide the latest updates on Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday lottery. Winners must submit a claim form to the Director of State Lotteries along with the original winning ticket, a valid government ID (Aadhaar/PAN), and passport-sized photographs. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 15, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

It is worth noting that Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday lottery is intended for entertainment and revenue generation for state welfare projects. Participants are encouraged to play responsibly. Trending keywords for Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery include "Sikkim State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Regal Wednesday Result 6 PM", "Lottery Sambad Night Result", "Sikkim Lottery Dear Regal Wednesday Winner List", "Dear Lottery Result Today 6 PM" and "Sikkim State Lottery Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).