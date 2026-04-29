Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of April 29, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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Wondering where and how to check Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery results of April 29? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries is conducting the high-stakes Dear Regal Wednesday weekly draw of today, April 29. The results of today's Sikkim lottery will be declared soon. As one of the most popular evening draws in the state-run lottery system, the 6:00 PM event remains a focal point for thousands of participants vying for the life-changing INR 1 crore top prize.

The Dear Regal Wednesday lottery is designed to distribute a wide range of rewards across multiple tiers, ensuring that numerous participants walk away with cash prizes. The live draw of today's Sikkim lottery will begin at 6:00 PM at the lottery department’s headquarters in Gangtok. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 29, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Here

Results of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery will be verified and released in phases through the official Lottery Sambad outlets and the government’s digital portals. Sikkim lottery participants are waiting to verify their numbers against the official PDF list to see if they have matched the winning sequence for the Wednesday jackpot. Lottery players can watch the online telecast of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday lottery above.

Winners of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery must present the original, undamaged ticket for verification. All claims for the Dear Regal Wednesday lottery must be filed with the Directorate of State Lotteries within 30 days of the result announcement. Trending keywords for the Dear Regal Wednesday lottery include "Sikkim State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Regal Wednesday Result", "Lottery Sambad 6 PM", and "Sikkim State Lottery Result".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).