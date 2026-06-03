Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of June 3, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Sikkim State Lottery Department is officially conducting the scheduled weekly draw of the Dear Regal Wednesday lottery series today, June 3. Results of the high-stakes event, which will commence at its regular 6:00 PM slot, will be declared in a short while. Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday lottery draw attracts thousands of participants vying for the multi-tier cash rewards, featuring a coveted top prize of INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Sikkim lottery.

Ticket holders of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery across the region will monitor the live announcement as officials release the verified serial codes and ticket numbers for the top-tier rankings. Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday draw features a structured payout system designed to distribute multiple levels of financial incentives. According to the state government's official guidelines, the grand prize stands at a fixed sum of INR 1 crore. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of June 2, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Here

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries has outlined mandatory regulatory steps for all individuals holding winning combinations of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery. Due to taxation laws and administrative verification protocols, the process is strictly bifurcated by the scale of the winnings. For lower-tier returns totalling less than INR 10,000, winners can claim their cash payouts directly through any state-authorised lottery retail centre.

However, for high-value claims exceeding the INR 10,000 threshold - including the INR 1 crore grand prize - winners of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday lottery draw are legally required to submit a formal application directly to the Director of the State Lotteries. These high-tier claims necessitate the presentation of the original, unblemished ticket, official government-issued identity cards, and valid bank details to cross-verify ownership before any funds are cleared for release. Shillong Teer Result Today, June 3, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Sikkim remains among a selective group of Indian states where state-sanctioned lotteries are legally permitted and heavily regulated under local legal frameworks. The weekly calendar is managed sequentially, with "Dear Regal" functioning specifically as the dedicated Wednesday evening highlight. Stay tuned for the results and the winning numbers of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).