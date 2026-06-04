Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of June 4, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Wondering where and how to check Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery of today, June 4? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Sikkim State Lotteries Department will officially release the results of the Dear Supreme Thursday lottery draw soon. The high-stakes draw will take place at 6 PM and see the top-tier prize pool award a sum of INR 1 crore to a single lucky ticket holder.

Managed under the regulatory framework of the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, the weekly Thursday draw (Dear Supreme Thursday) continues to attract significant regional participation due to its structured tiered payouts and official government oversight. The June 4 draw is being conducted using a transparent mechanical system monitored by state-appointed judges to ensure absolute fairness. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday lottery. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of June 3, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Here

The Sikkim State Lotteries Department has urged all participants to cross-verify their ticket numbers of the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery against the official government gazette printout. Winners of Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery have a strict statutory window of 30 days from today, June 4, to present their physical tickets at the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries office in Gangtok for formal authentication.

The Dear Supreme Thursday scheme forms part of a legally sanctioned lottery ecosystem operated by the state of Sikkim, which stands as one of the few Indian jurisdictions permitted to run structured paper lottery programs under the central Lottery (Regulation) Act. The state runs three distinct daily schedules timed at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 8:00 PM under various branding umbrellas like "Dear". Daily results remain accessible via authorised retail vendors and online web portals for public compliance. Stay tuned for the results and the winning numbers of Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday lottery draw.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).