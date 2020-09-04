We love Soha Ali Khan for her quaint vibes. A former investment banker who chose to be an actress, filling up her repertoire with some meaningful roles, Soha Ali Khan's strong sense of self is aptly complemented by an equally and sartorially strong fashion game. Lucid styles feature predominantly but once in a while, Soha spruces up with an experimental style, keeping it all engaging and versatile. Soha's style play can be described as non-fussy and minimal chic. She has a way with neo ethnic designs with an accompanying subtle beauty game and easy hairstyles. A recent festive style of hers for Eid saw her channel that much loved neo ethnic side with a monochrome kurta set by the homegrown label, Mul Mul.

With the lockdown, the love for easy to style at home vibes saw some of the most sought after homegrown labels being embraced be celebrities and us alike underlining the whole #LocalForVocal movement. Here's a closer look at Soha's style. Soha Ali Khan Wishes 'Bhai' Saif Ali Khan On His 50th Birthday With The Sweetest Message, Says 'You Inspire Me Every Day'.

Soha Ali Khan - Monochrome Chic

A straight long kurta was teamed up with cropped pants and a dupatta featuring intricate floral embroidery from label Mul Mul of pure mulmul cotton. Soha Ali Khan Enjoys a Happy Sunday Stroll With Kunal Kemmu, Daughter Inaaya and their Pet.

Soha Ali Khan in Mul Mul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Soha was last seen reprising her role of Ranjana in the Tigmanshu Dhulia directed Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

