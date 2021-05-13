New Delhi, May 13: The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds. The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be issued in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021. The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. Akshaya Tritiya 2021: A Step-by Step Guide on How to Buy Gold For Akshaya Tritiya Amid Pandemic.

Check Sovereign Gold Bonds calendar below:

S. No. Tranche Date of Subscription Date of Issuance 1. 2021-22- Series I May 17-21, 2021 May 25, 2021 2. 2021-22 Series II May 24 – 28, 2021 June 01, 2021 3. 2021-22 Series III May 31 – June 04, 2021 June 08, 2021 4. 2021-22 Series IV July 12-16, 2021 July 20, 2021 5. 2021-22 Series V Aug. 09-13, 2021 Aug. 17, 2021 6. 2021-22 Series VI Aug. 30- Sept.03, 2021 Sept. 07, 2021

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 features:

Sl. No. Item Details 1 Product name Sovereign Gold Bond 2021-22 2 Issuance To be issued by the Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the Government of India. 3 Eligibility The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions. 4 Denomination The Bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram. 5 Tenor The tenor of the Bond will be for a period of 8 years with exit option after5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates. 6 Minimum size Minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold. 7 Maximum limit The maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 KG for individual, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March) notified by the Government from time to time. A self-declaration to this effect will be obtained. The annual ceiling will include bonds subscribed under different tranches during initial issuanceby Government and those purchased from the Secondary Market. 8 Joint holder In case of joint holding, the investment limit of 4 KG will be applied to the first applicant only. 9 Issue price The price of Bond will be fixed in Indian Rupees on the basis of a simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited for the last 3 working days of the week preceding the subscription period. The issue price of the Gold Bonds will be `50 per gram less for those who subscribe online and pay through digital mode. 10 Payment option Payment for the Bonds will be through cash payment (up to a maximum of `20,000) or demand draft or cheque or electronic banking. 11 Issuance form The Gold Bonds will be issued as Government of India Stock under GS Act, 2006. The investors will be issued a Holding Certificate for the same. The Bonds are eligible for conversion into demat form. 12 Redemption price The redemption price will be in Indian Rupees based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity,of previous 3 working days published by IBJA Ltd. 13 Sales channel Bonds will be sold through Commercial banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices (as may be notified) and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange, either directly or through agents. 14 Interest rate The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value. 15 Collateral Bonds can be used as collateral for loans. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is to be set equal to the ordinary gold loan mandated by the Reserve Bank from time to time. 16 KYC documentation Know-your-customer (KYC) norms will be the same as that for purchase of physical gold. KYC documents such as Voter ID, Aadhaar card/PAN or TAN /Passport will be required.Every application must be accompanied by the ‘PAN Number’ issued by the Income Tax Department to individuals and other entities. 17 Tax treatment The interest on Gold Bonds shall be taxable as per the provision of Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). The capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual has been exempted. The indexation benefits will be provided to long term capital gains arising to any person on transfer of bond. 18 Tradability Bonds will be tradable on stock exchanges within a fortnight of the issuance on a date as notified by the RBI. 19 SLR eligibility Bonds acquired by the banks through the process of invoking lien/hypothecation/pledge alone, shall be counted towards Statutory Liquidity Ratio. 20 Commission Commission for distribution of the bond shall be paid at the rate of 1% of the total subscription received by the receiving offices and receiving offices shall share at least 50% of the commission so received with the agents or sub-agents for the business procured through them.

The price of the Bond will be fixed in Indian Rupees on the basis of a simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited for the last 3 working days of the week preceding the subscription period. The issue price of the Gold Bonds will be `50 per gram less for those who subscribe online and pay through digital mode.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).