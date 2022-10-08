Mumbai, October 8: The last date to apply for the SSC CGL 2022 examination is today, October 8. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 today. Candidates who are interested to apply for the SSC CGL 2022 examination can submit their forms by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the SSC CGL exam is being held for the recruitment of candidates to various group B and C posts under the departments of the Government of India. The window for application correction for those candidates who submit their forms by the deadline will be open from October 12 to 13. SSC MTS Paper I Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Scorecard.

Steps To Apply for SSC CGL 2022 Examination:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the notification link

Register and start filling the application form

Upload all the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Take a print of the application form for future reference

The SSC CGL 2022 examination, which will be a computer based examination (CBE) is mots likely to take place in December 2022. The application fee for SSC CGL 2022 examination is Rs 100 for all categories except for women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM. Candidates will require documents such as Aadhar card, Voter card, PAN card, School passing certificate and marksheets among other documents to apply for the SSC CGL 2022 examination.

