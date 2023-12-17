Mumbai, December 17: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC CGL Tier II 2023 final answer key on Saturday, December 16. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 (Tier-II) can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to check and download the final answer of the exam.

The revised final exam result was announced on December 6. Candidates can use their exam roll number and password to take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with their respective Question Paper(s). This facility will be available for candidates from Saturday, December 16 to January 5, 2024. IOCL Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 1820 Apprentice Posts at iocl.com, Know How to Apply.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier II 2023 Final Answer Key:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the SSC CGL Tier II 2023 final answer key link.

A new PDF file will open.

The PDF file will show the answers.

Download the page.

Take a printout for future reference.

It must be noted that the commission has also published marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates on the website. Candidates can also check their marks by logging in through their Registered ID and password on the website of the commission. AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. Meanwhile, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 schedule today, December 17. Candidates who will be appearing for the main examination can check the exam dates by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2023 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).