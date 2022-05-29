Mumbai, May 29: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Ladakh is inviting applications for the various Selection Posts. According to the latest Recruitment 2022 notification, a total of 797 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates can check the official notification and apply on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission on ssc.nic.in. The online application process commenced on May 23, 2022, while the last date to apply online is June 13. Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3612 Fitter, Electrician And Other Posts At rrc-wr.com; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For SSC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply for the desired post on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission on ssc.nic.in.

Selection Process For SSC Recruitment 2022:

Selection will be made through a Computer-based exam consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

The examination will be held in the month of August 2022.

Application Fee For SSC Recruitment 2022:

Fee payable: Rs.100.

SC, ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen, and Women candidates are exempted.

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one category of post should apply separately for each category of post. Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission regularly for information and updates.

