Rajkot, February 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Sudarshan Setu’, a 2.32 km long cable-stayed bridge that connects the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat, on Sunday, February 25. The Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, which has been built at a cost of around Rs 980 crores, is the longest of its kind in India. The PM will dedicate the bridge to the nation at an event in Dwarka, where he will also lay the foundation stone of several development projects in the region.

The bridge is expected to boost the connectivity and tourism potential of Dwarka, which is considered one of the four sacred places of Hindu pilgrimage. The bridge will also reduce the travel time of devotees, who had to depend on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka, the legendary abode of Lord Krishna. Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Okha-Bet Dwarka Signature Bridge in Dwarka on February 25 (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Shares Pics of Sudarshan Setu

Know Everything About Sudarshan Setu, A Infra Marvel

The Sudarshan Setu Bridge, which connects the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat, is the longest cable-stayed bridge in India. It has a total length of 2,320 meters (7,612 ft) and a width of 27.2 meters (89 ft). It has two lanes for vehicular traffic and 2.5 meters (8 ft) wide footpaths for pedestrians on both sides. The footpaths are adorned with verses from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna. The bridge has a 500-meter-long middle span and six other spans ranging from 50 to 500 meters.

A Look at Sudarshan Setu

Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will dedicate Sudarshan Setu to the nation, connecting Okha mainland & Beyt Dwarka island. It's India's longest cable-stayed bridge, spanning around 2.32 km. Adorned with verses from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides… pic.twitter.com/DEOUg7SmpS — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 24, 2024

The Sudarshan Setu is supported by two A-shaped composite pylons that stand at a height of 129.985 meters and lean in the backspin up to 22 meters. The bridge also has solar panels with a capacity of 1 MW installed above the footpath shade. The bridge is integrated with approach bridges on both sides, measuring 770 meters on the Okha side and 650 meters on the Beyt Dwarka side. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on October 7, 2017, after the project received the green light from Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2016. PM Narendra Modi To Begin Two-Day Visit to Gujarat Today; To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Over Rs 52,250 Crore.

PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation's development projects worth over Rs 52,250 crores in Gujarat. These projects encompass a wide range of sectors, including health, road, rail, energy, petroleum and natural gas, and tourism, among others.

