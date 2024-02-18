Agartala, February 18: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) recently extended the application deadline for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination or TJEE 2024. Candidates who interested to apply can do so by visiting the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in till February 22. Previously, the registration deadline was February 17, which has now been extended.

The Tripura Board Joint Entrance Examination, or TBJEE 2024 exam, will be conducted on April 24. Post this, the answer key is expected to be released on April 29. It must be noted that the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)- 2024 will be conducted for four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

Steps To Apply for TBJEE 2024:

Visit the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on "Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance

Examination 2024" link.

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application

Take a printout for future reference

The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination or TJEE 2024 exams will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2024 will end today, February 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at aptet.apcfss.in.

