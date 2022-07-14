Chennai, July 14: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Selection Commission (TNPSC) on Thursday released the admit card for Group 4 exam. The aspirants can download the TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the commission, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill more than 7000 posts in Tamil Naidu's Ministerial Service, Judicial Ministerial Service, Secretariat Service, Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service, etc. REET Admit Card 2022 Expected to Release Tomorrow At reetbser2022.in; Check Details Here.

How To Download TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Once on the home page, click on the "TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022" link.

Enter the credentials

Submit

Admit card will appear on the screen

Check the admit card and download it

Take out a hard copy for future reference.

As per the commission, the TNPSC Group 4 Preliminary exams will be held on July 24, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am and conclude at 12:30 pm.

