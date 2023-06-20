Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One star Tom Cruise expressed his keen interest in working with Scarlett Johansson, the acclaimed actress from Black Widow. He described Johansson as an incredible talent, remarking that she possesses a remarkable range of skills in comedy, drama, action, and suspense. Cruise further added that collaborating with her would be a delightful and fulfilling experience, given her enormous talent and charismatic presence. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Review: Tom Cruise's Actioner Wows Netizens With the 'Best Instalment' in the Franchise, Praise the 'Mind-Blowing' Set Pieces.

Check Out The Video Here:

Tom Cruise says he and Scarlett Johansson are "absolutely" going to work together one day: "She’s amazing" pic.twitter.com/syZeZWWuiC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 19, 2023

Earlier, Scarlett Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter at New York City premiere of Asteroid City, "I'd love to work with Tom Cruise".She added that someone should definitely pitch a story with the two of them starring alongside each other. Tom Cruise Opens Up on Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: Did You Know the Actor Performed the Death-Defying Bike Cliff Stunt on First Day of Shoot

At the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise smiled and said that he was "absolutely" on board to star opposite Johansson in a project.