Hyderabad, October 22: Devotees longing to visit the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh will now have access to tickets for the special darshan. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) independent trust, which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in the southern state, has said it will begin selling tickets for special darshan from today, October 22. A notification on the TTD’s official website said that the tickets for ‘Special Entry Darshan’ will be available for bookings by pilgrims from 9 am. The tickets cost Rs 300 each.

Keeping the COVID-19 protocols in place, the TTD has requested pilgrims to produce their fully vaccinated certificate, which means certificates of both the COVID-19 vaccine doses or a negative COVID-19 certificate obtained within 72 hours prior to the date of the darshan. The tickets for special entry darshan for November and December are being available from 9 am on Friday.Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams To Make, Sell Incense Sticks From Flowers Offered to Deity, Says Temple Official.

Here is how to book you ticket:

Devotees have to visit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams official website here On the right side of the homepage, click on the first tab that says 'Special Darshan' Then click the hyperlink that says: “Please click here to book Special Entry Darshan (Rs.300) tickets”. You will be taken to the page where you can fill in details and book your slot to complete the process.

In a press release, the TTD said that the November quota of slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tickets will be open for online booking from 9 am on Saturday. devotees must note that the tickets for darshan have been put on hold for two days- December 8 and 16- as they concur with the Panchami Theertham at the Tiruchanoor temple.

The footfall of devotees at the Tirumala is capped at less than 30,000 a day owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The average pilgrim footfall at the hill town pre-Covid was around 70-80,000 devotees on a regular day.

