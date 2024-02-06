New Delhi, February 6: Union Bank of India has released a detailed notification for the recruitment of 606 Specialist Officer posts. The bank is inviting online applications from eligible candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the Union Bank recruitment 2024 application form at the official website- unionbankofindia.co.in.

The recruitment process includes positions such as Chief Manager, Senior Manager, Manager, and Assistant Manager across various departments. The selection of candidates will be based on an online examination, group discussion, screening of applications, and a personal interview. Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Date for Assistant Teachers Posts Extended Till February 13, Apply Online at dee.assam.gov.in.

The online registration for the Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024 started on February 3rd, 2024, and candidates can apply till February 23rd, 2024. The application fee is Rs 850 for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates and Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates. PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Notification Released for 1025 Specialist Officer Posts at pnbindia.in, Know How to Apply Online.

Union Bank Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website- unionbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on ‘Union Bank Recruitment Project 2024-25 (Specialist Officers)' link available Register with the required details and fill in the application form Upload the necessary documents and submit Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates will have to serve a probation period of 2 years from the date they join the bank. For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website or the official notification.

