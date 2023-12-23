Mumbai, December 23: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates for Specialist posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 87 posts in the organisation.

The last date to submit the application form for UPSC Recruitment 2023 is January 11, 2024. Applicants must note that the last date to print a completely submitted online application is January 12. Of the 87 vacancies, 46 posts are for Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesiology), 1 for Specialist Grade III (Biochemistry), seven for Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine), and nine for Specialist Grade III (Microbiology). AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 73 Senior Resident Posts, Know How To Apply at aiimskalyani.edu.in.

Besides, there are seven posts for Specialist Grade III (Pathology) and eight posts for Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery). Candidates who are interested in applying for the above-mentioned posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Candidates applying for UPSC Recruitment 2023 have to pay an application fee of Rs 25. Female candidates and applicants belonging to SC, ST, and persons with Benchmark Disability have been exempted from paying the application fee. UPPSC PCS Mains Written Examination Result 2023 Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, Know How To Check.

The application fee can be paid either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank. Candidates can also use Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment to pay the application fee. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

