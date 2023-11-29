Mumbai, November 29: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Translator (Dari) and Assistant Director General. The application process for the same is underway. The last date to submit the application form is December 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

After applying for the UPSC Recruitment 2023, candidates can print their application form by December 15. The UPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill one vacancy for the Translator (Dari) post in the Signal Intelligence Directorate, Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters, Ministry of Defence. Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in .

. Click on the "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS" link.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

Besides, there are two vacancies for the position of Assistant Director General of Shipping in the Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Candidates applying for the above posts must pay Rs 25 as an application fee. Females, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability have been exempted from paying the application fee. SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at sbi.co.in: Hall Ticket for Probationary Officer Mains Examination Released, Know How To Download.

For more details, candidates can check the official UPSC website. Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) North Eastern Railway has invited applications for apprentice posts. The last date to submit the application form is December 24. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

