Bareilly, April 15: In a shocking incident, relatives of a village head contestant thrashed and stripped a 38-year-old man for allegedly campaigning against her during the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021. The incident took place on Tuesday in Sutia Patti village under the Fatehganj West police station limits in Bareilly district. The victim was also locked in the room by the accused. The man has been identified as Umashankar Maurya.

The incident came to light after the purported video of the incident was shared with the police. The video was shot by locals. An FIR was registered against the four accused. According to a report published in The Times of India, the incident took place when relatives of the village head candidate went for campaigning to one Shiv Kishore's house, and they offered her wife some gifts to which Maurya, who lives in their neighbourhood, objected to it. He also praised another candidate. Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election Candidate Shot by Unidentified Assailants in Baghpat.

Soon the situation went out of control. Ompal started thrashing Maurya, meanwhile, three other relatives of the village head candidate joined Ompal, and they tore Maurya's clothes and assaulted him. Then they locked him inside the room. Kishore's son recorded the entire incident on mobile and shared the video with the police. Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021: Voting Underway For First Phase Across 18 Districts; 3,33 Lakh Candidates in Fray.

Police arrested two accused - Dharmendra and Krishpal. An FIR was registered against all the four accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass with intent to hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The victim was sent for a medical examination. Meanwhile, the police have reportedly not found any evidence against the village head candidate.

The polling for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 began at 7 pm on Thursday across 18 districts, including Bareilly. The UP Panchayat elections are taking place in four phases.

