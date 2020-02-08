Viral Videos of the Week: From Differently-Abled Athlete to Puppy With One Eye, Watch 7 Clips Took Over Social Media

Viral Videos of The Week (Photo Credits: File Photo)

It is that time of the week again, when we take a look back at the wonderful moments that kept us hooked onto social media. There are so many things happening around the world. Over the past few months, there hardly been a day, when natural disasters did not appear on the headlines. At present Australia is getting some desperately needed rains amid the bushfire crisis. Again, Wuhan’s Coronavirus outbreak in China has created a global crisis with people still battling with the virus. Amid all the ongoing stress, the internet was blessed with some heartwarming moments as videos that took over social media. While some were absolutely adorable, others have melted our hearts. So for viral videos of this week, here we have from a differently-abled athlete who did a front-flip high jump on field to the one-eyed puppy, hailed as “Real-life Cyclops,” let us check out the seven clips that captivated the netizens on the busy work week.

1. Married At First Sight Star Poppy Jennings:

Australian TV is everything when I tell you I wasn’t expecting that. I screameddd 💀😭🤣pic.twitter.com/YczlfmwK8O — 𝖙𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘 (@fentily) February 5, 2020

This was a one-of-a-kind audition video of a contestant named Poppy Jennings. In her audition tape for Married at First Sight show in Australia, where she revealed about her cheating husband. God, you can’t miss this!

2. Differently-Abled Athlete Does Front Flip High Jump:

Every great story happened when someone decided not to give up🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VLVGDlAbyl — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 6, 2020

A video of a differently-abled athlete has captivated the netizens. The video shows the athlete running and jumping with confidence. He did not allow anything to come in the way of his success! The video sends a huge message across, and netizens showered praises online.

3. Dog Knocks Over Ironing Board That Sparks Fire:

The dog was jumping around and playing when it accidentally pushed down the ironing board that sparked a fire. This happened in New Mexico. There we two dogs in the house, thankfully both were unhurt, and the blaze caused limited damage to the home.

4. Mutant Puppy Born With One Eye:

A newborn puppy with one eye in the middle of the head has taken over social media. The dog has been nicknamed Kevin after the Minions cartoon character. As the video of the adorable pup has gone viral, people fondly called him a real-life Cyclops.

5. Woman Exposes Cheating Boyfriend in TikTok Video:

Damn he do be sleeping good doe (she caught her man cheating) pic.twitter.com/pB5X1NzbLn — S.🎨 (@makeupbyshaniah) February 3, 2020

It seems like this week a lot of women has caught there partners cheating! TikTok user Autumn Moore exposed her cheating boyfriend. She unlocked his phone and read his texts with a person who he saved as “Jason Work 19.” She filmed the guy’s messages with another girl, all were filled with the word “baby” and many hearts and kisses emojis.

6. Toddler Chewing Jalapeno Pepper:

It was at that moment she knew she messed up 🤣🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/4FYt8QYoZz — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) February 6, 2020

This little girl was happily chewing the Jalapeno pepper standing and dancing in the kitchen while her mother was filming her. When asked if it tastes good, the toddler nodded enthusiastically. After she took another bite, she realised what she has done! Watch the video to see her expression after realising it was a bad idea to chew that pepper.

7. Girl Singing With Father on Stage:

The adorable father-daughter moment has garnered much love online. The three-year-old girl was singing the song “Dil Hai Chota Sa,” from the movie Roza with her father. It is so cute!

These are the seven videos that have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated Valentine Week has also begun, and in the coming days, we expect some more related content, to captivate the internet users. Until then, enjoy your weekend!