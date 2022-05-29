Mumbai, May 29: While India still awaits the arrival of the monsoon, the northeastern states have continued to experience persistent spells of pre-monsoon showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), northeastern states - Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim will experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall during the next 5 days. Apart from this, isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds has been forecasted over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal for the next 5 days.

Up north, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds predicted over Jammu & Kashmir and isolated light to moderate rainfall over Himachal Pradesh is predicted during the next 5 days, Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, north Punjab, north Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan may experience isolated light to moderate rainfall during the next 2 days. An isolated hailstorm is likely over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on May 29. Monsoon 2022: Conditions Favourable for Southwest Monsoon in Kerala, Says IMD.

Down south, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep and isolated rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 5 days. Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe from May 29 to June 1, and over Lakshadweep on May 30.

Meanwhile, IMD has said that conditions continue to remain favorable for the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala. Conditions are also favorable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. Heat Wave Conditions are not likely over the country during the next 5 days, IMD added.

