Delhi, March 6: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has weakened into a depression and is moving southwestwards. Under the influence of the depression, north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will witness light to moderate rainfall on March 6. The depression is expected to move southwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast and weaken gradually in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, fishermen are advised not to venture into these regions.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Deep Depression weakened into a Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to move southwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu Coast and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/tpGArKjJvG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 5, 2022

IMD has predicted light to moderate snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 6 and 7. Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked at Panthyal due to shooting stones. Traffic Police said that the clearance work is going on to ensure the smooth functioning of the highway. Weather Forecast: Strong Winds, Heavy Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Due to Depression in Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, IMD has said that unseasonal rains are approaching Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Scattered rain and thundershower activities are expected to occur over many parts of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, MP, and Gujarat in the coming days.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to go up to 29 degrees Celsius by March 8, and the minimum temperature over the next six days could hover between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius. Mumbai will witness a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celcius and a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celcius.

