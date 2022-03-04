Chennai, March 4: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal. IMD on Friday said that the depression has moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 19 kmph during the last 6 hours. The depression is likely to intensify further, said IMD.

Check Tweet by IMD:

The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 13 kmph during last 06 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 4th March 2022, over the same region. pic.twitter.com/X96kQG2Xgm — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 4, 2022

Due to the depression, heavy rainfall is expected over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, meanwhile light rainfall is expected over Rayalaseema on March 4. Fishermen in these regions are advised not to venture into Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Munnar, etc till March 6. Weather Forecast: Wet Spell Over Delhi, UP, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

IMD has also said that north Indian states such as Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, parts of Uttar Pradesh and several Western Himalayan Region will witness light rainfall. Meanwhile the maximum temperature in Delhi on March 4 will be 28 degrees celcius while the minimum temperature will be 12 degrees celcius. Mumbai will have maximum temperature of 36 degrees celcius and minimum temperature of 22 degrees celcius. Leh will witness a severe cold day as minimum temperature is likely to drop to minus 6 degrees celcius.

