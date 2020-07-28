This Southern siren is always such a delight! With her innocuous cute looks perfectly in place, Ileana channels a confident vibe and keeps adding newer, stunning styles to her repertoire. A muse to some stunning designer creations, Ileana's classic good looks adds a certain flair of elegance to any style. While Ileana has always been known for her safe fashion choices, rarely venturing into the risky fashion zone, she occasionally takes the plunge by teaming up with fashion stylist Chandini Whabi. A testimony to this would be the time when Ileana sassed and suited up for Pagalpanti promotions. A striped monochrome bespoke suit by Nauman Piyarji - modest and contemporary flattered her frame to the T. An accompanying minimalist vibe allowed her monochrome number to take centre stage but not without lending it the finesse that it needed.

Monochrome stripes are classy and bear a retro appeal that's chic and also oozes power. Here's a closer look at how Ileana channelled her interpretation of this classic style. Ileana D'Cruz is Missing Her Deep Sea Diving Days Amid Lockdown and We Bet Her Throwback Picture Will Make You Crave For the Blue Waters Too!

Ileana D'Cruz - Monochrome Striped Sass

A bespoke Nauman Piyarji wool crepe blend suit featured black and white stripes in the form of a bralette, longline blazer and wide pants. Earrings by Irasva were the sole accessories of choice. Black pumps, sleek hair and a subtle natural glam rounded out her style. Ileana D'Cruz Shares a Stunning Throwback Picture Sporting a White Bikini and It's Treat For Your Eyes.

Ileana D'Cruz in Nauman Piyarji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Ileana will be seen in The Big Bull, a biographical crime film directed by Kookie Gulati involving stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life with his financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990 featuring alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role and Nikita Dutta. The film will be released worldwide on Disney+Hotstar.

