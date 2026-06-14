Who Is Pranjali Awasthi? The 19-Year-Old Founder of INR 100 Crore AI Startup

Nineteen-year-old Pranjali Awasthi has emerged as one of the most talked-about young entrepreneurs in the artificial intelligence space, with her startup reportedly reaching a valuation of nearly INR 100 crore. The Indian-origin founder's journey from learning coding as a child to leading a fast-growing AI company has attracted widespread attention online.

Awasthi founded Delv.AI at the age of 16, creating a platform aimed at helping researchers find, organise and extract information from online sources more efficiently. Her story has become a notable example of how early exposure to technology can translate into entrepreneurial success. Anthropic Valuation Surpasses OpenAI Hitting USD 965 Billion, AI Company Secures USD 65 Billion in Series H Funding.

Who Is Pranjali Awasthi

Born in India, Pranjali Awasthi moved to Florida in the United States with her family during childhood. Inspired by her engineer father, she began learning coding at the age of seven and quickly developed an interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Her early fascination with technology laid the foundation for her future entrepreneurial ambitions.

According to information shared on social media, Awasthi started participating in a research internship at the age of 13, where she worked on machine learning projects while continuing her studies. Gemini Intelligence To Debut on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8; Check New Android 17 AI Features.

How Delv.AI Was Founded

The internship experience exposed Awasthi to challenges faced by researchers when navigating large amounts of online data. Seeking to simplify that process, she launched Delv.AI in January 2022. The platform was designed to help users discover relevant information more quickly and organise research materials efficiently.

The startup soon gained recognition and secured a place in a Miami-based startup accelerator programme, providing opportunities to connect with mentors, industry experts and investors.

Delv.AI attracted funding of approximately USD 450,000 (around INR 3.7 crore) from investors, including On Deck and Village Global. The investment helped the company expand its operations and develop its AI-powered research tools.

According to reports, the company's rapid growth has pushed its valuation close to INR 100 crore, making Awasthi one of the youngest founders to build a fast-growing artificial intelligence startup.

Pranjali Awasthi pursued Computer Science studies at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Her academic training in computer science complemented her growing interest in machine learning and artificial intelligence, helping her transform technical knowledge into a business venture.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide, young founders are increasingly gaining recognition for innovative technology solutions.

Pranjali Awasthi's journey from a young coding enthusiast to the founder of a rapidly growing AI startup highlights the opportunities emerging within the technology sector and the growing role of young entrepreneurs in shaping the future of AI.

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