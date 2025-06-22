Mumbai, June 22: Indian businessman Satish Sanpal has become the talk of the town after he gifted a custom pink Rolls-Royce to his one-year-old daughter, Isabella Sanpal. A video going viral on social media shows Sanpal, founder of ANAX Developments, gifting his daughter a pink Rolls-Royce car along with his wife, Tabinda Sanpal. In the video, a bright metallic pink car with all-pink luxury interiors, with the car's nameplate reading, "Congratulations, Isabella", is seen. It is also learnt that the luxury car's seats were also monogrammed with Isabella's initials. While the video has drawn mixed reactions from netizens, it's important to know who Satish Sanpal is.

Who Is Satish Sanpal?

Satish Sanpal is a well-known Indian expat who lives in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A successful entrepreneur in the UAE, Sanpal is the Chairman of ANAX Holding and the founder of ANAX Developments and ANAX Hospitality, both organisations that fall under the umbrella of ANAX Holding. Sanpal's ANAX Holding is a dynamic business entity with a diverse portfolio that spans real estate, hospitality, and strategic investments. According to his official website, ANAX Developments and ANAX Hospitality emerged as industry leaders under Sanpal's leadership. 'Satish Sanpal Just Won Father's Day': Indian Businessman Gifts Custom Pink Rolls-Royce to One-Year-Old Daughter in Dubai, Netizens React to Viral Video.

Sanpal, a real estate businessman, is recognised among the most successful entrepreneurs in Dubai. Some notable accolades include Sanpal being honoured as one of the Top 100 Visionaries by Arabian Business and among the Top 33 Indian Visionaries by Entrepreneur ME. In 2023, Satish Sanpal was honoured with the Golden Excellence Award in Entertainment. He has also founded VII Dubai, one of the most enchanting nightclubs in Dubai. Last year, Sanpal received the Loomba Foundation. Satish Sanpal Honored with Golden Excellence Award in Entertainment in Dubai.

In February, Satish Sanpal celebrated his daughter, Isabella's, first birthday with a lavish party at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. The grand event saw noted celebrities such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Atif Aslam, and Nora Fatehi performing at Isabella Sanpal’s first birthday celebration. The Dubai-based businessman has over 1,30,000 followers on Instagram, where he describes himself as an entrepreneur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2025 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).