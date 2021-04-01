With more than 30 years of experience in real estate, development, operations, and investment, Jeff Pintar is a pillar of the industry. For the first two decades of his career, Jeff honed his investing and real estate developing experience with stints at CBRE and Panattoni Development. Following the nation-wide recession of 2008, Jeff decided to pivot his attention to focus on single-family homes for rent. The very next year, he officially founded Pintar Investment Company. According to Jeff, single-family homes for rent (SFR) are a secure, stable investment, with excellent cash flow. When the portfolio is aggregated, there is an opportunity for exceptional wealth building and cash flow.

Located in Southern California, Pintar Investment Company has been delivering consistent results for investors for over a decade. Their ability to locate, stabilize and OA disparate portfolio of single family residential homes has allowed them to maximize value, all while maintaining best-in-class margins. Though they have an excellent portfolio, diversified across many of the Nation’s strongest markets, the true secret to their success is their world-class operations team. The Pintar Team averages around 20 years of industry experience and thousands of homes under management.

The proof is in the numbers. Even during one of the most difficult economical years, with eviction moratoriums crippling landlords, Pintar’s delinquencies are less than 2%. Their average occupancy is at a staggering 97%, with industry standards falling just shy of 93%. However, their greatest achievement has been their ability to retain tenants for 3.5 years on average while also increasing rents by 6% per annum. How is this possible? According to Jeff, it all ties back to their excellent operational team. “While real estate will always be about location, our management team treats our tenants like real people, and this is what ultimately drives long term performance” says Jeff, “The tenants know that they have 24/7 access to their landlord and will receive exceptional, responsive service in any situation or circumstance.”

Is a single-family home for rent investment right for you? According to Jeff, new investors interested in buying or developing properties should consider the following things before making a decision.