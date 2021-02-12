New Delhi, February 12: Women and Child Development Ministry in association with Ministry of Education, MyGov and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launched an online campaign to celebrate women in Science. This campaign celebrates women who have carved a niche for themselves in the field of Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). It also encourages young girls who aspire to excel in STEM and contribute towards nation building. Women and Child Ministry Working Towards Amendment to Provide for Male Victims.

The campaign honours young girls from across the country who have performed well in Maths and Science.

As part of the campaign, citizens can congratulate a young STEM star from their state/district through a personalized card and encourage them to pursue these subjects. More than 700 such STEM stars have been featured on MyGov platform.

