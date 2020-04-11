Kasturba Gandhi 151st Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Social Activist Whose Patience Inspired Mahatma Gandhi to Take The Way of Satyagraha

Kasturba Gandhi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The country observes 150th birth anniversary of Kasturba Mohandas Gandhi. She was born as Kasturba Kapadia on April 11, 1869, to Gokuladas Kapadia and Vrajkunwerba Kapadia in Porbandar, Gujarat. In 1883, Kasturba was married to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, when she was only 14 years old. She was also a social activist. Kasturba's patience inspired Mahatma Gandhi to take the way of Satyagraha in the fight against British rule. Mahatma Gandhi 72nd Death Anniversary: What is Martyrs' Day, Who Killed Bapu And Why Was He Assassinated?

She gave birth to Harilal Gandhi in 1888. So after Harilal’s birth, Mahatma Gandhi went to London to study law. After Mahatma Gandhi went to London, Kasturba looked after Harilal alone. The couple had four children. Manilal Gandhi was born in 1892, Ramdas in 1897 and Devdas in 1900. Mahatma Gandhi Quotes on Non-Violence for Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Celebrate Bapu’s 150th Birth Anniversary With These Memorable Sayings.

Interesting Facts About Kasturba Gandhi:

She did not have any primary schooling before marriage, so Mahatma Gandhi took the responsibility of educating her.

Kasturba Gandhi took an active part in the freedom struggle of India and was also a leader in the struggle for civil rights.

Mahatma Gandhi returned India for his family in 1896, and the very next year the entire family moved to South Africa. Their last two children were born there.

Kasturba involved herself in politics first in South Africa only in 1904, where he helped Mahatma Gandhi to establish the Phoenix Settlement near Durban.

In 1913 Kasturba took part in protests against the ill-treatment of Indian immigrants in South Africa, for which she was also arrested.

She actively took part in civil actions and protests organised by Mahatma Gandhi.

In 1917 Kasturba Gandhi helped in improving the condition of women of Champaran where Gandhi was working for the welfare of indigo farmers.

She also took part in Non- Corporation and civil disobedience movements Kasturba also participated in Satyagraha movement in Borsad, Gujarat.

Kasturba suffered from chronic Bronchitis due to the complications at birth. 1n 1944 Kasturba suffered two massive heart attacks. She remained bedridden for much of her time. She also suffered from a breathing problem. On February 22, 1944, she died at the Aga Khan Palace in Pune, aged 74. Kasturba was not happy the way Mahatma Gandhi treated their children. The Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust Fund was set up in her memory.