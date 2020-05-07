2 BSF Soldiers Die Due to COVID-19, First Two Casualties in Paramilitary Force

Border Security Force (BSF) (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, May 7: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died on Thursday due to COVID-19. According to the BSF, the soldier was critically ill and died while visiting super speciality clinics for his treatment. Till now, two BSF jawans have lost their lives because of the deadly virus. The other border man who died on Monday in Safdarjung hospital, where he was admitted on May 3, was tested positive for coronavirus. Border Security Force Staff Member in Delhi Tests Positive for COVID-19, Two Floors of BSF Headquarters at CGO Complex Sealed.

He was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on May 4. After his death, prior to postmortem, COVID19 test was done, and the result came positive by a late night of May 6. The paramilitary force condoled the death of its two soldiers due to the pandemic. The BSF said that on Wednesday, its 41 personnel were tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, it stated that thee personnel were assisting civil authorities in combating coronavirus. 12 More CRPF Personnel of 31st Battalion Test Positive For Coronavirus in Delhi, Tally Jumps to 64.

BSF's Statement:

Grief stricken with deaths of two BSF personnel during this pandemic. A critically ill patient died who had contracted infection of #COVID19 while visiting super speciality clinics for his treatment: Border Security Force (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BqlUXwASy1 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

The paramilitary force did the tracing of primary and secondary contacts of the earlier detected soldiers. The BSF made sure that all the people, especially symptomatic ones, should undergo COVID-19 testing. All of them has been placed under quarantine.

On Wednesday, 85 more BSF personnel tested positive for the virus. According to reports, there are over 150 COVID-19 cases in the BSF. Out of the total infected personnel, two have recovered so far. Two floors of the headquarters at the CGO complex in the national capital were sealed on May 4 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. These two floors were re-opened after sanitisation on May 6.