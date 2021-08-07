New Delhi, August 7: Salary and allowances of employees of the central government are hiked as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Many states also pay their staffers as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. This week was not very happening with regards to central government employees. However, there are few updates on dearness allowance hike and arrears. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

This week started with a piece of good news for government employees in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Centre's move to increase DA to 28 percent, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced the same for its staffers. According to reports, employees of Jammu and Kashmir government will now get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

The second major development related to 7th Pay Commission is that a report claimed another hike in DA for central government employees. DA is usually hiked twice in a year - in January and July. But the Centre has so far not announced increment for July-December period this year. A recent report by DNA claimed the Centre is likely to announce another hike of 3 percent in DA soon for July-December period.

In case dearness allowance rate is increased by 3 percent, as reported, central government employees will get 31 percent of basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission.

In another development linked to 7th Pay Commission, the National Council of JCM (Staff Side) demanded arrears of three hikes in DA. The Centre had hiked DA by 4 percent in January 2020, by 3 percent in June 2020, and by 4 percent in January this year. But these increments came into effect from July 1 this year. The government has said the rate of DA for period between January 2020 and June 2021 will remain at 17 percent.

Speaking to a Hindi daily, JCM secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, said the government cannot hold increments in DA. He added that the payment of arrears will help central government employees and pensioners as well as increase cash flow in market, eventually accelerating the coronavirus-affected economy.

