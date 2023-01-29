Mumbai, January 29: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission might receive some good news in the coming days as the Narendra Modi-led cabinet is expected to take important decisions after the Union Budget. The Centre is expected to clear air around rumours of dearness allowance hike, fitment factor raise among others by considering the long pending demands of its employees.

Now, a report in Krishi Jagran has claimed that Central government employees will receive 18-month DA arrears in eight installments. The reports also stated that the Centre has approved the release of 18-months dearness allowance. However, there is no official confirmation on the same as yet. 7th Pay Commission to Be Replaced By 8th Pay Commission After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

Since a long time, Central government employees under 7th CPC have been demanding the release of long-pending DA arrears. The demand gained momentum when the Centre raised the DA by 4 percent, thus taking dearness allowance to 38 percent from 34 percent.

It must be noted that the Centre has not paid government employees DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021. The Central government had stopped the payment of DA arrears to its employees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the Union Cabinet approves the long pending DA arrears demand then the salary of government employees is also likely to receive a boost. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Can Expect These Three Announcements in Budget 2023, Check Details.

Meanwhile, various media reports also suggest that the next DA hike could be announced in March 2023, after the presentation of the Union Budget. On the other hand, reports claim that the Centre could replace the existing 7th CPC with a new pay commission, which will be called 8th pay commission.

