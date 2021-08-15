New Delhi, August 15: In a development related to the 7th Pay Commission, the Centre has announce a raise in the family pension of Divyang children of deceased central government employees and pensioners. Briefing about the key decision recently, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh said the hike in the family pension is aimed at providing better economic conditions for the Divyang or disabled survivors. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here’s How Much Your Salary Will Increase if DA Is Hiked to 31%.

The Centre has issued directions to the concerned department to liberalise the income criteria for eligibility of a child or sibling of a deceased government employee and pensioner for grant of family pension under CCS (Pension) Rules 1972. Now, a child or sibling of a deceased government servant and pensioner, who is suffering from a mental or physical disability, will receive family pension for life. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre Responds to Central Government Employees' Demand for Arrears.

There is a condition attached to the scheme. The life-time family pension will be provided if the child's overall income, other than family pension, is less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate i.e. 30 per cent of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant or pensioner plus the dearness relief admissible thereon, according to Jitendra Singh.

As per Rule 54(6) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, a child or sibling of a deceased government servant or pensioner, suffering from a mental or physical disability, is eligible for family pension for life if he or she is suffering a disability which renders him unable to earn a livelihood, according to a recent statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Presently, a member of the family, including a child or sibling suffering from a disability, is deemed to be earning his livelihood, if his income from sources other than family pension, is equal to or more than the minimum family pension i.e. Rs 9,000 and the dearness relief admissible thereon, it said. (With agency inputs)

