Mumbai, January 23: Central government employees who are eagerly waiting for Dearness Allowance arrears, Fitment factor hike among others could get some good news soon. The Narendra Modi-led government is expected to take certain decisions on the long pending demands of its employees. And the Union Budget's presentation on February 1st could make the situation clear.

According to a report in India Today, the Central government could take a decision on dearness allowance for its employees under 7th CPC after January 31. However, the decision of DA hike will depend on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) numbers. If the AICPI numbers remain same, then Central government employees could get a 3 percent DA hike. 7th Pay Commission: Govt Employees May Get Boost In Salary Post Budget 2023; Check Latest Updates on DA Hike, Arrears and Fitment Factor.

Every year, the Central government raises DA twice - first in January and then in July. The Centre raised the dearness allowance by 4 percent in September 2022 thereby taking the DA hike to 38 percent from the previous 34 percent. Last year in March, the Centre had raised DA by 3 percent, thus taking the DA hike to 34 percent from 31 percent.

The next DA hike is likely to be announced in March 2023, which is less than two months from now. However, a decision regarding next DA hike is expected to be taken post January 31 after the Labour Ministry releases the AICPI figures. Meanwhile, various media reports also suggest that salary of Central government will get a boost if 3 percent DA hike is approved. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees to Get Pending 18-Month DA Arrears After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

In view of 3 percent hike, the salary of a government employee having a basic salary of Rs 25,000 will raise by Rs 750. On the other hand, the gross salary will raise by Rs 9000 annually. In a similar way, the salary of Cabinet Secretary level officer is expected to rise by Rs 7,500 per month i.e. Rs 90,000 per annum.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2023 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).