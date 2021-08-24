New Delhi, August 24: There is a piece of good news for central government employees who receive salary and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The Centre recently relaxed rules for central government employees who could not claim Children Education Allowance (CEA) due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The relaxation would help such staffers to get Rs 4,500 every month. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, central government employees get Rs 2,250 as CEA for a child. They can claim CEA for two kids. So it becomes Rs 4,500. The Centre has allowed its employees to claim CEA through a self-certification or by submitting printout of e-mail or SMS of result/report card/fee payment, in addition to the prescribed modes of claims. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

The relaxation has been made because many central government employees had complained that they did not receive results or report cards of their kid(s) via email or SMS from schools because of the nationwide lockdown during 2020-21 academic year. All schools had been shut during most parts of the last year in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"This Department has been receiving several references/ queries from Central Government employees stating that in the prevailing pandemic situation, result/report cards were not sent to the parents by the School through SMS/email, and fee is also being deposited online, and the parents are having difficulty in claiming CEA," said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) last month.

The DoPT added: "The matter has been considered and it has been decided that … the CEA claims may also be considered through a self-certification made from the concerned employees or through printout of e-mail/SMS of result/report card/fee payment, in addition to the prescribed modes of claims only for the academic years ending March, 2020 and March, 2021."

This relaxation will be applicable for the academic years ending in March, 2020 and March, 2021. Already settled CEA claims in favour of central government employees need not be reclaimed or reopened, said the government.

