Lucknow, July 30: Following the footsteps of the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to hike the dearness allowance or DA of its employees by 11 percent ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2021. Earlier this month, the Centre had increased the DA of its staff members by 11 percent from 17 to 28 percent. State government employees in Uttar Pradesh get salaries and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

According to a report by Jansatta, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the department of finance to prepare a plan for implementing 11 percent hike in DA for state government employees. A senior official told the newspaper that the Centre had on July 14 announced to raise DA of central government employees from 17 to 28 percent. The Chief Minister has asked the department of finance to make a proposal to implement the same for state government employees, the official added. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

In April last year, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced there wouldn't be any increase in DA till July 1, 2021. This was in line with the Centre's decision to freeze three installments of DA due from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 for central government employees, receiving pay as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The Centre has announced to restore DA benefits with effect from July 1.

"The Government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from 01.07.2021 to 28% representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension. The increase reflects the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021," said the Centre. It won't pay any arrears.

