Chandigarh, November 8: Approving the long-pending demand, the Panjab University (PU) syndicate on Monday gave a nod to implement revised University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales as per the 7th pay commission. Following this, a total of 600 permanent faculty members after this decision.

The demand for the revision of pay scales was held up since 2018 due to the Punjab government's delay in implementation. The revision, once implemented, will result in higher salaries for teaching staff. In March, the university board adopted the 6th Punjab pay commission for its around 3,000 non-teaching staff. However, there were complaints that the staffers have not been given the benefit so far.

Meanwhile, the university's budget for the financial year 2022-23 stands at Rs 992.29 crore, of which the expenditure on salaries alone amounts to Rs 412 crore. With the PU's internal income and annual maintenance grants coming to only Rs 677 crores, PU has proposed a supplementary grant of Rs 314 crores to bridge the revenue gap, Hindustan Times reported. Apart from this, the university has included a one-time burden of Rs 277 crore for the implementation of revised pay scales.

