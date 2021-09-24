Shimla, September 24: The Centre announced 11 percent hike in the rate of dearness allowance (DA) from July 1 for central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission. Taking cue from this, the Himachal Pradesh government had also hiked the DA rate of IAS, IPS and IFS officers by 11 percent. A notification was also issued. The same notification has been withdrawn now. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Festive Bonanza for Central Government Employees Soon?

The Himachal Pradesh government announced 11 percent hike in the rate of DA for IAS, IPS and IFS officers posted in the state. This was in line with the Centre's move for central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission. While the state government announced 11 percent hike for IAS, IPS and IFS officers, the rate of DA for state employees was hiked by 6 percent from the existing rate of 153 percent to 159 percent. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Major Hike in Salary of Central Government Employees If DA Rate Touches 31%, Check Calculation Here.

The difference in hike for IAS, IPS and IFS officers, and state government employees reportedly led to resentment among the latter group. After facing flak from various employees’ unions, the state government withdrew the notification issuing 11 percent hike in the rate of DA for IAS, IPS and IFS officers. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur held a press conference to announce the withdrawal.

"The dearness allowance will be given to officers along with other employees and pensioners," Thakur was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying when asked about the strong resentment among employees and other officers. Here it may be recalled that three increments in the DA rate of central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, were put on hold by the Centre after the coronavirus outbreak.

The increments, due from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021, came into effect from July 1, 2021. Many state government had followed the Centre's footstep to announce 11 percent hike in the DA rate for their employees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2021 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).