Delhi, March 20: As lakhs of Central government employees are waiting for an announcement on DA hike, there is an increasing buzz around considerations on the 8th Pay Commission which will replace the 7th pay commission. Media reports have said that the 8th pay commission can be introduced in 2024 and might be implemented two years later, i.e, in 2026.

According to a report in DNA, the government is planning to set up the 8th Pay Commission soon. Though these are yet to be confirmed by the government. Usually, the pay commission rules for government employees are revised every 10 years. The same pattern was seen during the implementations of the 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Likely to Revise Fitment Factor Soon, Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

Experts state that the government could give this big bonanza to the employees before the Lok Sabha Elections, expected to be held by May 2024, to bring a massive pre-poll boost for lakhs of government employees. However, the talks in this regard will reach a serious stage after the election results are declared and a new government is formed. 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announcement Likely Next Week, Know How Much Salary Will Increase.

Meanwhile, the first dearness allowance (DA) hike of 2023 for lakhs of Central Government Employees are expected to be announced this week on 7th pay commission recommendations. It is usually revised twice every year — in January and July. The announcement of the hike in DA and the payout is usually done in March.

