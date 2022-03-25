Delhi, March 25: In what comes as good news for government employees, the Rajasthan state government removed the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). In a statement, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had said "We all know that state employees can give their valuable contribution for good governance when they feel secure for their future. The employees have apprised me of their agony from time to time. Therefore, I announce the implementation of the old pension scheme for all employees appointed on and after 1 January 2004 from next year".

Since then, the demand for the restoration of the OPS for Central government employees has surged. Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Bhagwat Karad said that " On February 23, Rajasthan government restored the OPS for the employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004. However, no such proposal is under consideration at the centre. 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Announce 3% DA Hike for Government Employees on Holi 2022.

Apart from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh has also announced to install OPS while many other states are considering it. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that PM Narendra Modi should also restore the OPS for the government employees.

Meanwhile, changes have been made in the pension rules for government employees that will enable the family or dependents of the employee to get a pension after his/her death. As per the new rule, the family and dependents of central employees will get 50 percent of the salary as pension money in case of the employee's death before the completion of 7 years in service.

