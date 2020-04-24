A Silver Lining to COVID-19 Campus Lockdowns

IAW Soldiers (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked global havoc and affected every aspect of our lives, from public safety to the economy. There are over two and a half million coronavirus cases worldwide and oil prices are at an 18-year low. Indeed, the consequences of this pandemic are overwhelmingly negative. However, with the limitations of movement that have been implemented to decrease the spreading of COVID-19 has come a handful of positive outcomes.

One of those silver linings is the inability for on-campus antisemitism and other forms of racism and discrimination to occur as students move to online studies. Research show that college campuses are often ‘hotbeds for inappropriate behavior’ including racism and discrimination. Thus, with the lockdown, comes the halting of on-campus discriminatory crusades, including Israeli Apartheid Week. Israeli Apartheid Week (IAW), which occurs every spring, is a week-long series of lectures, rallies, and events portraying the Jewish State as an apartheid state, like that of pre-1994 South Africa.

The IAW mission statement is “fighting all forms of racism, racial discrimination, marginalization and oppression and promoting Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) in the pursuit of Palestinian freedom, justice and equality” However, they have long been described as a “hate fest” rather than a legitimate form of activism that “targets Jewish students” and raises the levels of anti-Semitism. Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, a lecturer at University of California – Santa Cruz, summed up her experience of Israeli Apartheid Week stating, “Frequently during Israeli Apartheid Week and BDS campaigns, Jewish students are singled out, harassed, intimidated and even assaulted, regardless of their feelings on Israel.”

Although IAW is held on educational campuses around North America and Europe, there is no engaging in discussion or debates but rather, as the Jewish Friends of Labor in the UK describes, “the most extreme end of anti-Israel activism.” When IAW was first held on a Canadian campus in 2005, it was condemned by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said: “The BDS movement, like Israeli Apartheid Week, has no place on Canadian campuses.”

Indeed, BDS has long been called out for its radical anti-Israel views and ties to terrorist entities. States such as Germany, Denmark and the Czech Republic have halted support of BDS for their Israel-defamation agendas. Furthermore, a report named “Terrorists in Suits” found over 100 links between the terrorist organisation, Hamas, and BDS.

Another aspect of Israel Apartheid week that has been questioned is the speakers that are chosen to address students throughout the week. An example is Mazen Masri, A Canadian university lecturer and BDS activist who is often the key speaker during the weekly events.

A query submitted to EU’s European Parliament highlights Mazen Masri and his wife, Ryvka Barnard’s, deep ties with several anti-Israel organizations that are known for their links to terrorism such as War in Want, Interpal, and BDS.

With key-speakers such as Masri leading the Israeli Apartheid Week, these annual events reportedly create a heightened sense of concern for Jewish students on campus, and a heightened number of anti-Semitic incidences.

Last year Columbia University's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) was accused of using anti-Semitic imagery during Israel Apartheid Week when they put up a poster on campus depicting an Israeli soldier with horns on his head.

The 16th annual Israeli Apartheid Week was meant to begin on the 17 of March this year, however, due to campus lockdowns and restrictions of movement, most IAW events were cancelled.

Although several talks were held online, there was no targeting of Jewish students or overtly anti-Semitic demonstrations on campus- one small example of the silver lining during the otherwise harrowing COVID-19 pandemic.