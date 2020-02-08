Aaj Tak/India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Survey Predictions on AAP vs BJP vs Congress Poll Battle

Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 8: The exit poll, conducted by Aaj Tak/India Today-Axis My India, will today predict results of the Delhi assembly elections 2020. Aaj Tak/India Today-Axis My India will release its exit poll results for the Delhi polls post 6:30 pm. Aaj Tak and India Today will host live streaming of the Delhi exit poll results in Hindi and English respectively. Scroll down to watch live streaming of the Aaj Tak/India Today-Axis My India exit poll for Delhi assembly elections. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Prior to exit polls, multiple opinion surveys have predicted a return of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), placing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on second and third spot respectively. Aaj Tak/India Today-Axis My India has an exceptional track record in predicting election outcomes. Therefore, many switches to Aaj Tak and India Today to watch the live telecast of their exit poll results. 'Shaheen Bagh vs Bharat Mata': Amit Shah Draws New Battlelines For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Watch Live Streaming of Aaj Taj/India Today Exit Poll Results

Campaigning for Delhi assembly elections ended on February 6. The national capital saw a "bitter campaign" which left the electorates polarised. While the ruling AAP wanted the polls to be a referendum on the five-year performance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP (BJP) apparently banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "decisive" leadership and brought national issues into the narrative.

In Delhi, as many as 668 candidates are in the fray for 70 assembly seats. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP came to power, winning 67 seats in the 70-member House. While the BJP could win just three seats, the Congress drew a blank.