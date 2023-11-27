New Delhi, November 27: The cellphone of senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti was stolen by a vagabond youth during an event here, but the accused was nabbed on the spot by the locals as he attempted to flee, the police said on Monday. A senior police officer said that on Monday, a call was received from Bharti, who's the legislator from Malviya Nagar. Wrestlers Protest: ‘Scuffle’ Between Wrestlers Protesting and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar; AAP MLA Somnath Bharti Detained (Watch Video).

The MLA informed that he along with his colleagues visited the Jhulelal Mandir in Malviya Nagar to take part in a Nagar Kirtan to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti. While Bharti was taking prasad, the youth stole his mobile phone from his pocket and tried to flee, but the locals apprehended him. In an attempt to save himself from being caught, the youth flashed a blade, causing a minor cut to a local person who was sent for medical examination. AAP’s 11th Foundation Day: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Wishes Workers, Says ‘Became a National Party Despite Government Targeting Us’ (Watch Video).

"The individual, identified as Karan, a vagabond, is implicated in three cases of theft and robbery at the Tughlaq Road police station," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary. "We have received Bharti's complaint. According to his statement, an offence under Sections 394 and 411 of the IPC is evident in the case. If approved, we may proceed to register a case and initiate an investigation," said the DCP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).