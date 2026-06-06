Abhijeet Dipke Says ‘Going Home To See Parents’ After CJP Jantar Mantar Protest, Claims They Were Forced To Leave House Due to Threats

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has said he is returning home to meet his parents for the first time in more than a year after leading a large student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In a post on X following the demonstration, Dipke claimed that his family had faced threats in recent weeks and had been forced to leave their home.

"Going home to see my parents, it’s been more than a year since I last met them. They've suffered a lot over the last 15 days and had to leave home because of threats. Will be taking them back to home," Dipke wrote. The activist also signalled that the movement would continue beyond Friday's gathering, adding: "FYI, today’s protest was just a trailer. Thank you for showing up in such huge numbers!" 'Cockroaches Aa Rahe Hain': Abhijeet Dipke Reaches Delhi to Lead Jantar Mantar Protest Seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation (Watch Video).

'Will Be Taking Parenrs Back Home': Abhijeet Dipke

Going home to see my parents, it’s been more than a year since I last met them. They've suffered a lot over the last 15 days and had to leave home because of threats. Will be taking them back to home. FYI, today’s protest was just a trailer. Thank you for showing up in such… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026

CJP Protest: Massive Turnout at Jantar Mantar

Dipke's remarks came hours after the Cockroach Janta Party organised a demonstration at Jantar Mantar that drew students, young professionals, parents and education activists from different parts of the country.

Participants demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination leak allegations and recruitment-related concerns. The gathering was held under heavy security arrangements, with many protesters wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers as a symbol of peaceful resistance. Sonam Wangchuk at CJP Protest: Rose in Hand, Activist Joins Stir at Jantar Mantar Over Exam Transparency (Watch Video).

The demonstration marked one of the largest public mobilisations organised by the CJP since the group's emergence as a youth-focused advocacy platform.

Sonam Wangchuk Joins Protest

Climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and stood alongside Dipke and student participants. Carrying a single rose, Wangchuk expressed solidarity with the demonstrators' demands for education reform and accountability within the examination system.

Organisers said the use of flowers reflected a strategy of symbolic and non-violent protest, combining silent resistance with public demonstrations and speeches.

Addressing the gathering, Dipke also spoke about challenges the movement allegedly faced online. "My friends, this is a long struggle," Dipke told the gathering. "We started demanding Pradhan’s resignation on social media a month ago. Instead of taking action, these individuals focused on distractions like hacking our accounts and deleting our posts. You may delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space."

The crowd responded with slogans including "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign," "Dharmendra Pradhan, resign!", and "Jai Bhim." Beyond calls for the Education Minister's resignation, protesters highlighted a range of issues related to India's education system.

Among the demands raised were greater transparency and fairness in competitive examinations, particularly following concerns linked to examination leaks.

Mental health professionals attending the event also called for stronger support systems for students facing academic pressure and examination-related stress.

Activists from Manipur urged authorities to restore normal educational activities in areas affected by prolonged unrest, while parents raised concerns about the implementation of digital initiatives such as CBSE's on-screen marking system.

Participants argued that educational reforms should be accompanied by adequate training, infrastructure and safeguards before large-scale implementation.

Dipke's post following the rally suggested that organisers view the Jantar Mantar demonstration as part of a longer campaign rather than a one-day event.

His comments about returning home to his parents after more than a year, coupled with claims that they faced threats during the past two weeks, added a personal dimension to the broader movement.

With organisers describing the protest as only the beginning, attention is likely to remain focused on whether the CJP can sustain momentum around its demands for examination reforms, accountability and student welfare in the weeks ahead.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).