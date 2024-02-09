Mumbai, February 9: Thousands of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, prominent leaders from different political parties and commoners attended the funeral of former BMC Corporator Abhishek V Ghosalkar, here on Friday evening. Ghosalkar was shot dead on Thursday night and his mortal remains were brought to his home in Borivali east after the autopsy on Friday morning.

Hundreds of mourners had already started arriving at his house by morning and later SS-UBT leaders also came to pay their last respects. Among those who reached the Ghosalkar family home to offer condolences included SS-UBT President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, their son and ex-minister Aditya Thackeray, ex-ministers Anant Geete, Anil Parab, Diwakar Raote, and others. Abhishek Ghosalkar Dies: Goon Morris Noronha Shoots Shiv Sena UBT Leader During Facebook Live in Borivali, Ends Life; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Abhishek Ghosalkar's Funeral

#WATCH | Mortal remains of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar brought to his residence in Mumbai's Borivali. He was shot in a firing in the Dahisar area of Mumbai, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/RzQi0iYGAV — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

VIDEO | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's mortal remains brought to his residence in Borivali, Mumbai. According to the police, he was shot dead on Thursday evening during a 'Facebook Live' by a local 'social activist' who also ended his own life. pic.twitter.com/oWyPeuETPt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 9, 2024

Besides, BJP leaders like Pravin Darekar, Sunil Raut, Prakash Surve, plus Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leaders who had close relations with the Ghosalkars also visited the family.

Ghosalkar’s wife Tejasvee was seen crying inconsolably while her minor daughter and other grieving family members stood beside his flower bedecked body. Later, the funeral procession started from the Ghosalkar home with several thousands waiting on both sides of the road joining the procession till it reached the BMC’s Daulatnagar Hindu Crematorium where the last rites were performed. Abhishek Ghosalkar Dies: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Passes Away After Being Shot During Facebook Live in Mumbai’s Dahisar Area, Probe on; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

A former two-term Municipal Corporator from Dahisar area, Ghosalkar, 41, was fired upon at least thrice by a local goon Mauris Noronha at the latter’s office in IC Colony during a Facebook Live session, sending shockwaves in the city.

Moments later, Mauris ran up the mezzanine floor office and allegedly shot himself multiple times, dying on the spot, even as the murder-cum-suicide incident sparked off a massive political furore in the state.

The ruling MahaYuti Government and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi hurled allegations at each other. The MVA splashed photos of goons seen hobnobbing with various ruling party leaders and termed it as a collapse of law and order in the state.

As per information, the IC Colony Church authorities refused permission for Mauris’ burial in the church graveyard, and his funeral is likely to take place at a BMC general cemetery near Mahalaxmi, later in the day.

