Accident Caught on Camera in Firozabad: Man Killed After Parked Car Door Opens Suddenly, Bike Crashes Into It; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A shocking road accident caught on CCTV has gone viral on social media after a 57-year-old man lost his life and his son-in-law suffered serious injuries when a parked car's door was allegedly opened abruptly in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

The tragic incident took place near Bodhashram in Firozabad and was captured by a nearby CCTV camera. The viral footage shows a motorcycle crashing directly into the door of a roadside parked car moments after it was suddenly opened by the driver without checking oncoming traffic.

According to police, Hukam Singh (57) was travelling on a motorcycle with his son-in-law Pradeep Kumar (30). The two were reportedly carrying a gas cylinder on the bike when the accident occurred. Firozabad Horror: Man Repeatedly Slams Toddler To Ground, Kills Him As He Saw Him As Barrier to Relationship With Mother (Disturbing Video).

Man Killed Instantly After Car Door Opens Suddenly (Disturbing Visuals)

A 57-year-old man was killed and his son-in-law seriously injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad after the driver of a roadside parked car allegedly opened the door suddenly, causing the victims' bike to crash into it. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has… https://t.co/LKd4iNORlG pic.twitter.com/kjgpdPjT9I — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 5, 2026

As they approached the parked vehicle, the car driver allegedly flung open the door unexpectedly, leaving the motorcyclist with almost no time to react. The motorcycle rammed into the door at speed, throwing both riders violently onto the road.

Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured men to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared Hukam Singh dead on arrival. Pradeep Kumar sustained severe injuries and was later referred to a hospital in Agra for advanced treatment. He is currently undergoing medical care. Accident in Delhi Caught on Camera: Speeding Car Rams 2 Pedestrians in Rohini, Victims Thrown Into Air As Driver Escapes (Watch Video).

The CCTV footage, which has since gone viral across multiple social media platforms, shows the horrifying moment of impact. The video also appears to show the car driver and another person examining the damaged vehicle door immediately after the crash while the victims lay motionless on the road.

The incident has sparked discussions online about road safety and the dangers of opening vehicle doors without checking surrounding traffic. Many users have pointed to the practice known as "dooring", which has been responsible for numerous accidents involving cyclists and motorcyclists.

Police officials from the North Police Station have launched an investigation into the case. Authorities said legal action will be taken after examining the CCTV footage and other evidence collected from the accident site.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).