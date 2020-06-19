Actress Shrradhaa Kasar Kakkad Reveals About Her Depression Phase After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise

Its been 3 days and i cant stop thinking about Sushant Singh Rajput, When i got a text message from my Brother, Sushant Singh Passed away, i thought its a fake news, And when i actually started my television, on all the channel news was bombarding. It was a big question mark in my head that why did he do it?What may have made him take such a big Step, and yet we still do not know the real reason.

In news i heard that he was in Depression, I can completely empathise that, i also have gone through depression once in my life 8 years before, which was terrible, i thought at that point of time that this is the end of my life, or life shall end here because i couldn't take it anymore. Tears had dried, there was no appetite, not falling a sleep easily, i almost wasn't going anywhere, and living inside 4 walls was a big challenge. even when i went out i thought people will figure out that i am not in a good state.I stopped going out completely.

This started happening when i didn't not get my periods for almost 1 year, and how hormones can affect your mind was the example, as well as. where i used to work for 15-16 hours a day, suddenly i slowed down my work after my Marriage.My body and mind wasn't used to sitting at home, and not getting periods due to some medical reason changed the complete Game.

It doesn't mean that there was no challenges before, but i could face challenges with help of my will power.

My situation had become so worse that food which i used to eats would puke that out, i couldn't sleep, i hardly could sleep for 3 hours a day, it happened almost for a month ,it leaded to palpitation, fears, aggravating anxiety I didn't choose to go to any Psychiatrist Because i feared that how they show in movies, giving a shock treatment the same thing they will do to me, (when you are in that state of mind, you feel that everything is worst) But then Very well known Dr.Nikhil Mehta who is even Vipassana teacher, He made me understand that how it works. In this one month of period my husband Daven Kakkad kept a lot of patience with me and him and me decided to see a Doctor.

Yes i had to go under some medication for some timed slowly i started recovering. when you are in certain state you need a huge support system ,even if its just one person, that doesn’t matter.Which was my husband Daven kakkad for me, and that one person becomes your healing along with Medication.I am no more on medication , This happened to me 8 years ago.I rooted myself into spirituality more and more.I took extra care of my mental Health. And looking at me and my achievements no one can say that i had to go through so much.Fingers crossed.everything is great now.

I wish if Sushant Singh Rajput had at least One strong pillar the way i had, once mental health improves a strong mind can fight anything, Because nothing is impossible.I have seen people coming back to normal than worst cases than us. RIP Sushant. You will be always missed.