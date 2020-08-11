Host & Actor Aditya Khurana will be soon making his Hollywood debut alongside Avengers star Scarlett Johansson in upcoming web series The Era. Aditya was launched by the ace business tycoon of Saudi Arabia 'Mohammed Nagaman Lateef' who has produced several web series and music videos for Zee.

The actor who calls it a dream, adds "I dreamt of working in Bollywood, but getting a break through a project down in Hollywood is a god's gift in disguise". Sharing further about the details of his debut series, Aditya adds "The shoot will begin in October in Goa. And after we wrap the first schedule we will film the second schedule in California".

The series which will be produced and directed by JJ Abrams is based on a thrilling era of a guy who stays in Goa. After he meets his girlfriend, he gets to know that he’s a king. And now The Era begins to rule as he needs his kingdom back. When asked who he aspires to work with in the future, he says, "I aspire to work with Priyanka Chopra as she is an inspiration for all the artists globally".

Recently, the handsome actor shot for a movie called 'Our own Sky'. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival which also stars Shivangi Joshi and Asifa Haque. Apart from this the talented actor has also hosted a show 'Chit Chat with Celebs' where 100+ celebrities like Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Rohan Mehra & Helly Shah among the other joined in as guests. Aditya is also set to play the lead opposite Harshali Zine in Lip Lock web series and the adorable love opposite Sara Khan’s sister Yaman khan.

