Admission Fraud in Mumbai: Man Poses As School Staffer, Cons Malabar Hill Resident of Rs 30,000 on Promise of Admission for His Son

Mumbai, February 22: A 40-year-old resident of Walkeshwar recently approached the Malabar Hill police claiming that a man posing as a staff member of a Byculla school cheated him of Rs 30,000. Police officials said that the complainant was conned by the promise of getting admission for his son. Acting on Vinod Yadav's complaint, the police registered a case against an unidentified man.

In his complaint, Yadav said that last year, he wanted to enrol his son in pre-primary and had filled out forms for St. Mary's School at Mazgaon in Byculla and Campion School in Colaba. In January, Yadav received an email from St Mary’s School for an interview. Loan Fraud in Mumbai: Man Forges His Aadhar Card and Other Documents, Replaces Father’s Name With Employer’s To Take Rs 26 Lakh Loan; Booked.

Post this, he went to the school with his son where they checked the documents and asked him to come back after 15 days. After 15 days, Yadav received a call from a person named Swamy Francis. Francis said he was from the administrative department of St. Mary's School. Francis told Yadav that he was aware of him applying for admission to Campion School too.

The accused also told the complaint that there the chances of his son getting admission to St. Mary’s School were slim unless he paid Rs 2 lakh in donations. Following this Yadav paid Rs 30,000 to the accused via a UPI in two installments. But he grew suspicious and approached the school only to learn that he was conned. He immediately approached the police. AC Explosion in Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Woman Living Alone in Vile Parle Dies After Air Conditioner Explodes Due to Suspected Short Circuit; ADR Registered.

Acting on his complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The police are also investigating to find out how the accused got the complainant's contact number.

