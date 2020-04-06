After Tiger Nadia Tests Positive For Coronavirus at New York's Bronx Zoo, Indian Zoos on High Alert As They Monitor Animals Through CCTV For COVID-19 Symptoms

File Image: Pexels

New Delhi, April 6: After Tiger Nadia tested positive for coronavirus in New York's Bronx Zoo, the Central Zoo Authority in India have advised zoos across the country to be on high alert and monitor the animals. According to an ANI tweet, zoos have been asked to keep an eye on the animals 24/7 through CCTV for any symptoms or abnormal behaviour as a precautionary measure.

Earlier in the day, news of a four-year-old female Malayan tiger tested positive after developing a dry cough came. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), five other tigers and lions at the zoo were also showing symptoms of respiratory illness. As per reports, the animals were infected by a zoo employee who was "asymptomatically infected with the virus". The Bronx Zoo has been closed to the public since March 16. Tiger Nadia at New York's Bronx Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

The USDA, on the other hand, has advised those with pets to inculcate good hygiene practices including washing hands before and after or after handling animals, their food and supplies, and to avoid kissing them.

Check ANI tweet:

Zoos across India are advised to be on high alert and monitor animals 24/7 through CCTV for any symptoms/abnormal behaviour as a precautionary measure in wake of a Tiger in New York's Bronx Zoo testing positive for #COVID19: Central Zoo Authority — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

The number of cases in India has increased tremendously over the last few days. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India increased to 4067. Of these, 3666 are active cases while 291 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has increased to 109 while one person has migrated to another country, as per Monday morning figures.