Lucknow, February 13: In a shocking case of suspected honour killing, a 42-year-old man threw his 16-year-old daughter into the river Yamuna in Agra on February 8, police said on Monday. The girl, however, survived the ordeal and was rescued by some alert bystanders.

As per the Times of India, the incident occurred in the Bamrauli Katara area near the river bank, where the man, identified as Rajesh Kumar and his brother-in-law took the girl on the pretext of visiting a temple. Eyewitnesses told the police that the duo strangled the girl with a muffler and flung her into the water before fleeing the spot. Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Father Hacks Daughter and Her Boyfriend To Death in Badaun, Surrenders.

Girl Thrown Into River by Father, Rescued by Passers-By

The girl, who had lost consciousness, was spotted by some passers-by who alerted the divers. The divers managed to pull her out of the river and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. The police said the girl suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.

The police registered a case of attempted murder and endangering the life of a minor against Rajesh Kumar and his brother-in-law, based on the statement of the girl and the eyewitnesses. The police also arrested Rajesh Kumar, who confessed to his crime during interrogation. UP Honour Killing Video: Man Kills Sister For Having Relationship Against Family’s Wish, Carries Her Chopped Head on Road in Barabanki; Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

'Could Be Case of Honour Killing', Say Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar said the motive behind the heinous act is still unclear, but preliminary investigations suggest that it could be a case of honour killing. He said the police are conducting a thorough probe into the matter and will examine the family background, social relations, and personal issues of the accused.

“The safety and well-being of our citizens, especially children, are of utmost importance. We will ensure that the perpetrator faces the full extent of the law for this despicable act,” Ravi Kumar said. He added that the police is also looking for the brother-in-law of the accused, who is on the run, and will nab him soon.`

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2024 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).